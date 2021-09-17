Patisiran to be available to amyloidosis patients in October

Patisiran is to due to be made available to amyloidosis patients in Ireland in the coming weeks.

Donegal Action for Cancer Care has received confirmation from the office of the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry that the drug should be available in hospitals from October 1st.

Patisiran was approved by the HSE in June on the condition that a managed access programme is put in place.

Rosaline Callaghan of ATTR Amyloidosis All Ireland Support Group, a condition that is particularly prevalent in the North West says it will be a gamechanger to patients: