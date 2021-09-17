Mustoe, Seymore & Boyd doubts for Cup quarter final

Finn Harps are back in Extra.ie FAI Cup action this weekend as they host current holders Dundalk FC on Friday night. Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm.

The sides have met three times this season, with both teams managing one win apiece as well as a draw at Finn Park last May. Harps defeated local rivals Derry City in the Second Round, while Dundalk saw off Leinster Senior League side St. Mochta’s.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie: “Look, on paper Dundalk have a fabulous side. I know they have some injury woes of their own but don’t let their league position fool anyone, they have an abundance of quality there and if they’re on their game at all it will be a massive test for us. We’ve struggled in the final game of a three match week a few times this season already and so I’m just hoping we can get ourselves re-energised and ready for a battle on Friday night because that’s exactly what we’re in for.”

In team news, Johnny Dunleavy misses out with injury. Mark Anthony McGinley is suspended after receiving an additional two game ban. Will Seymore, Jordan Mustoe and Sean Boyd are doubts.

For Dundalk, Daniel Cleary and Han Jeongwoo return from suspension but they make the trip with a number of players still missing through injury.

“Patrick McEleney and David McMillan have started running and Daniel Kelly received some positive news from a specialist so he is maybe three or four weeks away. It’s good news but it won’t kick in for another week or so. We just need to get through this game.” said Manager Vinney Perth.

If the match finishes level after 90 minutes, it will go to a replay at Oriel Park on Tuesday, September 21st.