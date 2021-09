The Minister for Rural and Community Development was in Donegal today to officially open the new DigiHub at The BASE Enterprise Centre in Stranorlar.

Minister Heather Humphreys also visited the old Ritz Cinema in the area, the site of The SEED Project and attended the WiFi4EU Launch at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey.

The new DigiHub at the BASE focuses on strengthening the growing ICT and Digital sector in the area by dedicating a space for businesses in the industries.