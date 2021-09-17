Late Sean Boyd double earns Harps replay against Dundalk in FAI Cup

A late Sean Boyd brace earned ten men Finn Harps a replay as their game with Dundalk finished in a 3-3 draw in the FAI Cup.

Tunde Owolabi had Harps ahead on 25 minutes before Patrick Hoban fired the Lillywhites level from the penalty spot just three minute later after Jordan Mustoe was adjudged to hand the ball on the line and was subsequently shown a red card.

Goals then from Sean Murray and Hoban had Dundalk 3-1 up before Sean Boyd netted twice in the final 10 minutes to earn Ollie Horgan's side a replay.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report from Finn Park...