Gardai continue to appeal for information following Quigely’s Point crash

Investigations are continuing following the death of a man in his 80s in a crash in the Quigely's Point, Muff area yesterday evening.

The man, the sole occupant of his vehicle was fatally injured in the two car collision at around 5:30pm at Greenbank.

The driver and passenger in the other car, both men, aged in their 30s and 40s were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The road between Quigley's Point and Muff remains closed to facilitate a forensic investigation of the scene.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan is appealing to anyone with information to come forward: