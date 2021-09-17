Covid incidence rate down significantly in most areas of Donegal

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal has dropped in all local electoral areas except the Lifford Stranorlar LEA where it has increased only slightly.

According to figures up to Monday, the rate of infection has almost halved in North Inishowen compared to the previous 14 days, to 731 cases per 100,000 people with 124 cases confirmed there.

Likewise, there's been decreases in the incidence rate and number of confirmed cases in South Inishowen, Milford, Letterkenny, Glenties and Donegal Local Electoral areas.

In Lifford Stranorlar however, the incidence rate is up slightly to 957 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The rate of infection across the entire county still remains above the national average of 562.