1,392 ROI Covid-19 cases, 1,239 in North

1,392 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

The five-day moving average of cases here now stands at 1,311 - which is 170 fewer than two weeks ago.

288 Covid patients are now in hospital with the virus, two fewer than yesterday, but the ICU figure is now up six to 73.

1,239 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the North in the last 24 hours, along with 10 additional deaths.

419 Covid patients are now in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 38 of those in intensive care units.

Latest figures show the country's 14-day incidence rate is now at 394.7 cases per 100,000 people, with Monaghan's the highest in the state, and Donegal maintaining the second highest figure.

However, Donegal's 14-day incidence rate of the virus is continuing to drop - it now stands at 797.2 cases per 100,000 people, down 159.5 on this day last week, a 16.7% drop week-on-week.