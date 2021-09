On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps Captain Keith Cowan on the Ballybofey sides big cup quarter final with Dundalk.

Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat and Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post talk senior championship action in the north west while Killian Duffy of On The Pacenote looks ahead to bumper weekend of rallying action for north west crews.

Listen Here:

Watch Interviews below: