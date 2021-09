It's full throttle this weekend with two rallying events that north west crews will look to do well in.

The gravel forest roads in County Tyrone will host the Omagh based Bushwacker Rally on Saturday and then the Cork 20 returns as a single day event on Sunday with Donegal men Donagh Kelly and Declan Boyle competing in VW Polo R5's.

Killian Duffy of On The Pacenote looked ahead to a big weekend for the sport...