Tanaiste under pressure again to commit to 100% Mica redress scheme

The Tanaiste has come under pressure once again to commit to a 100% Mica Redress Scheme.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty urged Leo Varadkar in the Dail a short time ago to uphold a commitment he made in 2018 that Mica affected homeowners would receive parity with pyrite homeowners.

Tomorrow is a huge day for 100% redress campaigners as members of the Defective Blocks Working Group submit their final position paper to Government.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Dail that there are countless families continuing to suffer in the midst of the Mica crisis:

In response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar accepted that changes are needed to the scheme: