Request made for 100 British Army medics to assist with NI Covid patients

The British military has been asked to send up to 100 armed forces medics to help deal with the number of Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland.

It's understood they're wanted to support Belfast City and Ulster Hospitals throughout October.

A defence source says the request's being looking at, and a decision is expected next week.

It comes as 1,071 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the North's Department of Health today.

There are now 461 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 43 of those now in ICU.