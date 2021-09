It's back to the FAI Cup on Friday for Finn Harps. The Ballybfoey side host Dundalk in the quarter final of the competition.

Finn Harps v Dundalk in the FAI Cup is LIVE on Highland Friday 7.50pm with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union Main Street, Ballybofey.

Former Harps Captain Keith Cowan has been looking ahead to the game with Oisin Kelly but first gave his thoughts on Monday's defeat to Bohemians...