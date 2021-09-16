HSE’s Paul Reid defends spending millions on ventilators that never arrived

The head of the HSE has defended a loss of tens of millions of euro on ventilator orders that never arrived.

Last year the health service ordered 81 million euro worth of ventilators from 10 suppliers it hadn't dealt with before.

Less than 500 ventilators arrived from that assignment and most have since been sent to India to help their aid efforts.

The HSE has gotten back more than half the money involved, and chief executive Paul Reid says the orders have to be understood in the context they were made: