NPHET has given the go-ahead for restrictions to ease on Monday, including the phased return to workplaces.

Today they also considered guidelines for close contacts, which currently require them to restrict their movements for up to 14 days.

NPHET's set to relax these rules by the end of this month for children, and by the end of October for adults.

Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh says that would be the correct decision...