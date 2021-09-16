Donegal Championship with Peter Campbell

Round one of the Donegal Club Championships will conclude this weekend with four senior and six intermediate ties to be played.

Naomh Conaill start their 2021 campaign at home to Glenfin on Saturday with three games to be played on Sunday, including MacCumhaills hosting St Michaels.

Among the Intermediate games is the big battle of Fanad Gaels and Cloughaneely.

After the saga around the 2020 final, controversy has once again raised it's head with Bundoran lodging an objection on their defeat to Ardara, claiming six subs were used during the tie at Pearse Memorial Park.

GAA writer with the Donegal Democrat Peter Campbell feels the situation will be cleared up before round two starts...