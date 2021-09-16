Accommodation shortages force Letterkenny students to stay in hotels

Accommodation shortages continue to impact students attending Letterkenny Institute of Technology with some being forced to stay in hotels.

It's estimated that between 150 and 200 additional rooms are needed for students attending LYIT this year.

The pandemic and uncertainty as to whether the courses would be online or not this year are among a number of issued said to be causing such shortages.

Edward Grant, Vice President of Equality and Welfare of the Students Union at LYIT on today's Nine til Noon Show, says some students are now considering deferring for a year: