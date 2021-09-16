1,413 new ROI Covid-19 cases this evening, Donegal incidence continues to drop

1,413 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

There are now 290 people in hospitals being treated for the virus, 67 of which are now in ICU.

The five-day moving average of cases now stands at 1,395 - down almost 100 on two weeks ago.

The latest HSE figures also show that the incidence of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and in County Donegal, is continuing to drop.

Donegal's incidence rate of the virus is now 814.7 cases per 100,000, and while it's still the second-highest in the country, the rate has now decreased over a number of consecutive days.

The national incidence of the virus is also down once again, now at 402.3 cases per 100,000 people.