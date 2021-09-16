11 Covid related deaths recorded in Ireland up to September 14th

11 Covid related deaths were recorded in Ireland in the week to the 14th of September.

The average age of those that died was 79.

4 further covid related deaths were recorded in Donegal, but not all of those deaths necessarily happened in the week covered by the latest figures.

The number of Covid related deaths in Donegal, since the pandemic began, is 179. 3.6% of all Covid related deaths recorded.

Nationally, deaths by age recorded in the last week:

45 -54 +1

55-64 +1

65-74 +3

75-84 +10

85+ +9

13 of these deaths occured in hospital.