Sinn Fein's Chief Whip in the Dail believes the Taoiseach is harming Fianna Fail.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn claims Fianna Fail TDs and Councillors need to stand up to Micheal Martin.

Speaking following the Sinn Fein think-in on the possibility of a future Sinn Fein Fianna Fail coalition, Deputy MacLochlainn told today's Nine til Noon Show that to enable that there needs to be a change in Fianna Fail leadership: