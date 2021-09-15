School secretaries and caretakers strike deferred

A strike by school secretaries and caretakers due to take place today has been deferred.

It's after "significant concessions" are said to have been made by the Department of Education in a Workplace Relations Commission negotiation yesterday.

Trade Union Forsa says the Department of Education has conceded that all school secretaries should be placed on the public service clerical officer scale.

Kathleen O'Doherty, school secretary campaigner told today's Nine til Noon Show the detail of what was agreed is still being examined: