Motion of no confidence goes beyond Zappone appointment – Deputy Doherty

The Foreign Affairs Minister will face a no confidence motion in the Dail this evening over the Katherine Zappone controversy.

Simon Coveney's expected to survive the vote put forward by Sinn Fein, after government parties indicated they'll be supporting the Fine Gael minister.

His handling of the now defunct appointment of Ms Zappone - a former colleague - to a newly created UN role has drawn criticism in recent weeks.

But Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says his party's no confidence motion goes far beyond that appointment: