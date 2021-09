The government's Budget plans appear to be "at the limit" of what's prudent, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

The watchdog says the domestic economy is recovering strongly, and the budget deficit this year is expected to be below official forecasts.

The government's planning to increase the level of spending by 4.2 billion in 2022 - and cut taxes by half-a-billion.

Chair of the Fiscal Advisory Council, Sebastian Barnes, says they shouldn't go any further than that: