Four men arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.

The journalist was killed while observing riots in the Creggan area of Derry on 18th April 2019.

The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were arrested in Derry this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they are due to be interviewed.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it.

To date, one man has been charged with the 29 year old’s murder and another man has been charged with rioting and associated offences.