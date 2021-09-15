Five Tyrone minors on Team of the Year

Tyrone have five players named in this years Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year.

Tyrone came up short on All Ireland Final day losing to Meath by just a point in the decider at Croke Park.

Callan Kelly, Shea O’Hare, Ruairí McHugh, Cormac Devlin and Ronan Cassidy have been rewarded for their efforts in the campaign by being included in the 15 selection.

Meath have eight players featuring while their defender Conor Ennis has been named as Player of the Year.

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1. Daniel Walsh (Cork and Douglas)

2. Conor Ennis (Meath and Ballinabrackey)

3. Liam Kelly (Meath and Ratoath)

4. Callan Kelly (Tyrone and Cookstown)

5. Tomás Corbett (Meath and Ratoath)

6. Shea O’Hare (Tyrone and Ardboe)

7. Shaun Leonard (Meath and Naomh Colmcille)

8. Ruairí McHugh (Tyrone and Coalisland)

9. Jack Kinlough (Meath and St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

10. Cormac Devlin (Tyrone and Ardboe)

11. Seán Emmanuel (Meath and St Patrick’s)

12. Ronan Cassidy (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

13. Hughie Corcoran (Meath and Drumbaragh Emmets)

14. Oisín Ó Murchú (Meath and Naomh Colmcille)

15. Luke Marren (Sligo and Bunninadden)