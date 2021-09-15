Dundalk’s struggles continue

Dundalk remain in the relegation play off spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They lost 2-1 away to Sligo Rovers last night.

Lewis Banks scored the winner at the Showgrounds on 52 minutes.

Patrick Hoban had the visitors in front on 18 minutes before Andre Wright equalised for Sligo two minutes later.

Dundalk have taken just one point from their last six top flight games and remain one point behind Waterford and five points off Finn Harps with a game in hand on both.

Dundalks next game is the cup quarter final against Finn Harps on Friday at Finn Park - a game which will be live here on Highland.