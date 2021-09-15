Donegal hotelier warns jobs could be lost if more Government support isn’t forthcoming

There are calls from within the hospitality industry for the Government to maintain Covid supports for the sector as they face a difficult winter period.

Donegal hotelier, Paul Diver who is Chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation expects the number of visitors to Donegal over the coming winter months to be low and says the drastic difference in the number of events and weddings being held pre-Covid to now will leave many hotels facing a dire situation over the next six months.

He has warned that if the Government don't provide the adequate support, thousands of jobs could be lost: