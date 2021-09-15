Donegal doctor believes further Covid restrictions are unlikely

A Donegal doctor believes it's highly unlikely further Covid restrictions will be put in place.

It comes after the Chief Medical Officer said the possibility of restrictions can't be ruled out in the future.

Dr Tony Holohan will tell an Oireachtas Committee later new measures "may be required", despite high vaccination rates.

He'll tell TD's and Senators the trajectory of the disease remains uncertain, and so an "agile" response will be needed.

However, Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP sub-committee, Dr. Denis McCauley, believes a scenario of further restrictions is an unlikely one: