Council urged to support return of Irish Legends Golf event in 2022

Donegal County Council is being urged to work closely with golfer Paul McGinley and Failte Ireland to ensure the return of the Irish Legends Golf Tournament to Donegal next year.

Councillor Liam Blaney has proposed the local authority financially support the event at Rosapenna in 2022.

The Council has confirmed that agreement in principle is in place to support the event which subject to Covid restrictions is intended to be a spectator attended event with a festival of events to be planned to coincide with the tournament.

Councillor Blaney also believes there is potential for Rosapenna to be the host of the Irish Open in the future: