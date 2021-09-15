Core testing carried out on just 15 social homes in L’Kenny Milford MD

It's emerged that core testing has been carried out on just 15 social homes suspected of having Mica in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

The results of the tests have yet to be delivered to the relevant residents.

Donegal County Council has confirmed the test results are being analysed which they say will form part of the funding submission to be made to the Housing Department in the near future.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is critical of the progress made to test dwellings suspected of being affected by Mica.

He says to date, it falls well short of the target of addressing 150 homes per year: