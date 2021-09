There are calls for more regulation of casual traders such as coffee vans.

Councillor Martin Harley has raised concern over the increase in coffee vans popping up across Donegal since the beginning of the pandemic.

He believes such businesses should be subject to the same regulation as other businesses.

A consultation of casual trading regulations is underway.

But Councillor Harley on today's Nine til Noon Show said he believes it is an unfair playing field at the moment: