The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District is calling on Donegal County Council to provide more clarity on how they plan to deliver new housing units, under the Government's new 'Housing For All' programme.

Councillor Gerry Crawford has questioned what framework the local authority will follow under the 'Housing For All' plan which aims to deliver 30,000 new homes each year.

He says a clear plan needs to be set out to tackle the housing crisis: