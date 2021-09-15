Business Matters Ep 59 – Mairtin Kelly

On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell is joined by Mairtin Kelly, owner of Kelly's Centra Store at the Mountain Top in Letterkenny which is celebrating ten years in business.

A proud Galway man, Mairtin has been working in retail for over 30 years, having started in the Londis store in Ballinasloe at the age of 16.

He took over the Centra Store at Mountain Top in September 2011 and currently employs a team of 73.

The multi-award-winning store now has 22,500 customers per week, while Kelly's Diner which seats 130 has also won numerous awards.

Listen back here: