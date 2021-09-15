Bundoran lodge objection to Ardara win

The 2021 Donegal Club Championships began last weekend and controversy has already hit this campaign with substitutions the issue again.

Highland Radio Sport understands Realt na Mara - Bundoran have lodged an objection with Donegal GAA following their first round defeat to Ardara last Sunday.

It seems Ardara may have used six subs during the course of the game, one more than the allowed five.

The case mirrors what took place in the 2020 final just weeks ago at MacCumhaill Park where the CCC found Dr Maguire winners Naomh Conaill, had breached the substitution rules.

The CCC ordered a replay but Ulster sent it back to the county on a video technicality with the objection process to restart.

It remains to be seen if Bundoran have a case from their game at Pearse Memorial Park.