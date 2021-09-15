1,185 new Covid-19 cases in ROI, 24 deaths in last week

1,185 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

292 people are now in hospitals with the virus, a decrease of 43 compared to this day last week, while 65 are now in ICU.

There have also been 24 deaths related to Covid-19 reported in the past week in the Republic - that figure is down 19 from 43 deaths recorded in the previous 7-day period.

The five-day moving average of Covid cases here is now 1,212, down from 1,633 at the end of August.

Meanwhile 1,304 new Covid cases have been reported by the North's Department of Health today.

There have also been 10 additional Covid related deaths announced there.

There are 461 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 43 in ICU.

County Donegal's 14-day incidence rate of the virus continues to fall, according to the latest HSE figures released this evening.

Donegal's 14-day incidence of the virus now stands at 834.2 cases per 100,000 people, and while that is still the second-highest rate in the country, Donegal's incidence has decreased by 190 over the last week.

The national incidence rate has also fallen, down from 450.9 from a week ago, to 413.2 as of today's latest figures.