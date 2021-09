Construction has commenced on the Muff section of the Inishowen Greenway.

The work being carried out by E Quinn Civils Ltd on the 2.7km route forms the opening section of the INTERREG funded Inishowen greenway project and the initial section of the Muff-Derry cycling and walking route.

The works are due to be completed by early 2022.

Despite delays in the project due to the pandemic, the project’s Communication Officer, Rónán Gallagher says the it is progressing well: