Simon Coveney faces mounting calls to resign

The Foreign Affairs Minister's facing mounting calls from the opposition to resign ahead of a no confidence motion in the Dail tomorrow.

The motion centres around Simon Coveney's handling of the appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN Special Envoy role.

He has faced criticism for offering the newly created job to a former minister without it being publicly advertised.

Government ministers have described the vote as a "publicity stunt" but Labour has indicated it'll be supporting the Sinn Fein motion.

And Social Democrats co-leader, Catherine Murphy, says they'll also be backing it: