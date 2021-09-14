McLaughlin ruled out of Australia game

Donegal’s Roma McLaughlin is one of three players ruled out of next weeks friendly international with Australia.

Isibeal Atkinson, Aoibheann Clancy and Leanne Kiernan have been called into the Republic of Ireland women's squad by manager Vera Pauw.

Now playing with Celtic, Atkinson has made a positive start to the 2021 season, while Kiernan has started each of Liverpool's three League games since joining the club this past summer.

Wexford Youths midfielder Clancy moves up from the Ireland Women's Under-19s following a fine season to date in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League and improvements made in WNT Home-Based training sessions.

Eabha O'Mahony and Megan Connolly are the other tow player who won’t feature in the game on the 21st September