Future Championship seen as league based

A league-based championship structure appears to be the format of choice for a majority of inter-county footballers.

A special congress will be held in the coming months to determine the way forward for the football championship.

Reports indicate that a majority of players favour a change which would see the National Leagues played in the summer months.

Qualification for the latter stages of the championship would depend on league placings, with provincial championships played earlier in the year.

The Gaelic Players Association is said to be canvassing opinions of players at present.