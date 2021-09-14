Enough water to supply 6 villages saved following repairs to Buncrana leak

Enough water to supply six villages has been saved following a major leakage investigation in Buncrana.

Irish Water estimates that repair of the significant leak on the Buncrana to Slab road has saved around 500,000 litres of clean drinking water per day.

The utility say while they were aware of the high level of leakage in the area, there was a challenge in locating the water loss due to the limited information on the underground public network.

Declan Cawley is the Networks Regional Lead at Irish Water, and he says these repairs have now secured Inishowen's water supply, and reduced pressure on the whole county's water network: