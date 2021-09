Donegal is lagging behind in terms of connectivity.

That's according to Councillor Patrick McGowan who says not only is the county lagging behind the rest of the country, but also the Western Sea Board with the lack of availability of 3G and 4G, as well as a lack of fiber-optic broadband facilities across the county, but particularly in East Donegal.

He says that Donegal County Council has now also recognised that the County has been left behind in terms of internet and phone services: