Culture Night kicks off this Friday

A number of events are set to take place in Letterkenny this coming Friday, as part of Culture Night.

The events, supported by Donegal County Council are all free of charge to the public.

This year's Culture Night features a mixture of online and in-person events, as live events return following the recent loosening of Covid-19 restrictions.

An Grianan Theatre will be making three of their plays available to watch for free online, as well as hosting a Youth Theatre show on Friday night.

Donegal County Museum is hosting a special exhibition, entitled "Donegal Women's Voices From The Past - Revolutionary Times", which will share the stories of a number of important Donegal women during Ireland's revolutionary period from 1916 and beyond.

The Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny will also be hosting a series of films from the Mockingbird Theatre, entitled "The Mockingbird Theatre Lockdown Film Festival" to be shown to a live audience for the first time on Culture Night.

You can find out more about Culture Night events at their website - culturenight.ie.