1,590 Covid-19 cases in North as NI Health Minister approves booster programme

1,590 new Covid-19 cases are being reported by the North's Department of Health today.

There have also been 7 additional Covid-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland within the last 24 hours.

461 patients are now being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 43 of those in ICU.

Those figures come as the North's Health Minister, Robin Swann, has welcomed advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation regarding a booster vaccination programme for vulnerable people.

It's expected that Northern Ireland's vaccine booster programme will commence in early October.

Phase 1 of the North's booster campaign will include:

• Those living in residential care homes for older adults

• All adults aged 50 years or over

• Frontline health and social care workers

• All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19

• Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals