1,181 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

The five-day moving average has dropped to 1,401 - down almost 80 from four days ago.

Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

309 Covid patients are in hospital - down 12 from yesterday - while the ICU figure is up two to 60.

County Donegal now has a 14-day incidence rate of 866 cases per 100,000 people, as of the latest HSE figures.

The national rate is just under half that, at 420.7.