Watch/Listen: Harps Reaction – Ethan Boyle & Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps lost 2-1 to Bohemians on Monday night at Finn Park.

The win moves the Dublin side back up to fifth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Promise Omochere and a Georgie Kelly penalty just before half-time was enough to give them the victory.

Ryan Rainey pulled one back but there would be no equaliser for Harps.

It was a first defeat since the 17th July for Harps.

Ethan Boyle said the performance wasn't good enough on the night...



Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty it took them a while to get into the game and decisions didn't help there cause...