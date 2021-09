There's renewed calls for public toilets to be erected at Letterkenny retail park.

In a motion being brought before Donegal County Council tomorrow, Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly is also calling for a bank link to be installed at the retail park.

He says it's a disgrace that in this day an age public toilets are not available in the area.

Cllr Kelly told today's Nine til Noon Show that while businesses have been accommodating, it's time he says, the Council stepped up to the mark: