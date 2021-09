A review looking at reopening a rail line between Donegal and Derry is due to be completed within the next year.

The cross-border initiative led by governments in the North and South will examine the island's rail network, with the possibility of opening new lines or reopening old ones.

A previous study by Irish Rail 10 years ago found the Derry to Letterkenny line wasn't financially viable, but transport minister Eamon Ryan says he's optimistic: