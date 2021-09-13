Katherine Zappone controversy to dominate Fine Gael think-in

The Fine Gael Parliamentary Party will gather in Trim Co. Meath today for a two-day conference in advance of the Dail re-convening on Wednesday.

The fallout from the Katherine Zappone affairs and recent opinion polls will dominate the agenda.

The Dáil is back to business on Wednesday and for Leo Varadkar it's been a tough Summer.

The loss of Eoghan Murphy's seat in the Dublin South by-election in July and the story that keeps on giving namely the Katherine Zappone appointment will dominate talks in Trim.

Also on the agenda at this Royal Meath Think-in will be the State of play as the Country emerges from Covid and the Government's Housing for all Plan.

However one issue that will be a cause of concern is Leo Varadkar's falling popularity.

A Behaviour and Attitudes Poll for the Sunday Times revealed at the weekend that he is now the fourth most popular Party leader in Ireland behind Mary Lou McDonald, Micheal Martin and Alan Kelly.

The latest Poll figures suggest that Fine Gael has some work to do to win back lost support.