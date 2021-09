Ibec is calling on the government to increase investment into research and development as well as childcare in the next Budget.

In the business group's pre-Budget submission, it's also seeking an increased entry point into the higher rate of income tax.

The proposals also contain calls for the 9 percent VAT rate for tourism businesses extended to the end of 2023.

Ibec's chief economist Ger Brady says there's a broad range of areas they think investments should be made: