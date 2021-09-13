Family of missing Derry man issue appeal for information

The twin brother of Emmette Dillion who has been missing from Derry since September 3rd has issued a direct appeal to his brother.

Meanwhile, Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of the 33 year old.

Emmette Dillion was last seen just after midnight on September 3rd leaving his apartment in the Crawford Square area and was wearing all black clothing and had a backpack with him.

His family are believed to have last spoken to him via phone on September 2nd.

He is described as approximately six feet tall, of a slim build, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Dillon has issued a plea to his twin brother saying; "Emmette we love you and we want to help. Please come home so we can look after you and find a way forward."

He added that he nor the police have reason to believe he left the country or that he would hurt himself.

Ryan says his brother is vulnerable and appealed to local businesses in the Crawford Square, Rosemount and Northland Road area to check their CCTV.

He is asking people to remain vigilant and report any sightings no matter how small they may be.