St Eunan's started the 2021 Senior Championship with a disappointing defeat to Kilcar on Sunday at the O'Donnell Park.

The Letterkenny side were five points up at half time but Kilcar sprung to life after Patrick McBrearty slotted home an early penalty in the latter half.

McBrearty hit 1-7 with Kilcar winning 1-14 to 1-12.

St Eunan's boss Rory Kavanagh said the penalty was a blow...